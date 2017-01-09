Berkeley, A Look Back: Patriotism abo...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Patriotism abounds, but tires don't in January 1942

"After a holiday vacation of nearly six weeks, the University of California campus was thronged today with students and faculty in preparation for the opening of registration for the spring semester," the Berkeley Daily Gazette reported 75 years ago, Jan. 14 1942. "Students returned with the knowledge that this may be the longest vacation they will have for 'the duration' since University officials are furthering plans to add another semester to the academic year to meet the demands of the war emergency."

