Berkeley, A Look Back: Federal restrictions target enemy aliens in 1942
Government restrictions and wartime suspicions began to close in on locals who happened to be from countries with which the United States was at war 75 years ago. "Enemy aliens resident in Berkeley will be subject to curfew and restricted travel after Feb. 23 under an order issued in Washington today by Attorney-General Francis Biddle," the Berkeley Daily Gazette reported Feb. 4, 1942.
