Bay Area comedian says he's planning to buy 49ers
Affleck may be Mr. Massachusetts, but he was actually born in Berkeley. He moved to Cambridge, Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|8 hr
|Lips9945
|2
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC