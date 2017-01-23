Baby sidelines Berkeley Symphony's Joana Carneiro

Berkeley, that artistically and intellectually vibrant city, has long provided fertile ground for major achievements in the arts, letters, sciences and sometimes , even sports. Fitting nicely into the creative and intellectual richness of the area is the Berkeley Symphony, currently under the leadership of the brilliant young Portuguese-born conductor Joana Carneiro, who is frequently sought after to guest conduct many of the world's great orchestras and music festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.