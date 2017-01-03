artist's impression issued by the Uni...

artist's impression issued by the University of California, Berkeley, of the Very Large Array (VLA)/

A mysterious short pulse of radio energy picked up by astronomers has been traced to a dwarf galaxy more than three billion light years away. Dubbed a Fast Radio Burst , it is one of just 18 known examples of a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists since 2007.

