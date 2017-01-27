Around and About:'I'm Always Drunk in San Francisco' & 'Darwin in Malibu'--Two with Bob Ernst ...
It's Geoff's tribute to the town in which he's contributed to the theater and music scenes for decades, a place he feels, like so many others, is losing its old, signature, sometimes anarchic charm he's seeking to invoke. Fridays & Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 7 through February 19 at the Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter, between Powell & Mason in downtown San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Barros chingon
|279
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|23 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC