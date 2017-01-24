'All in' sessions gather ideas to end poverty
Just before Donald Trump was scheduled to take office last week, a group of Alameda County volunteers met in an Oakland basement to share grassroots ideas on how to end poverty. Dozens of residents gathered on Thursday in Oakstop, an event space and gallery in downtown Oakland, to report back on what was discussed in listening sessions held across the county last year.
