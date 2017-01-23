A new Mark Twain children's story is ...

A new Mark Twain children's story is coming

Read more: Deseret News

As The New York Times reported Monday, a rediscovered tale from Mark Twain , real name Samuel Clemens, will be released this fall. The story, called "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," is an expanded version of a bedtime story that Twain told his young daughters.

