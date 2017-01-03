A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Be...

A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Berkeley the afternoon of Dec. 15, police say.

During a bank heist last month in Berkeley, patrons and employees dived to the floor for cover after the robber waved a handgun at them, security footage released Thursday shows. The thief's method of demanding money, via a note passed to a teller, is common among bank robberies - in Santa Rosa the same day, Dec. 15, a man robbed a U.S. Bank also by demand note.

