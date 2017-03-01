1/3/17 OT - I am become death, like, I feel like dying
Julius Robert Oppenheimer [note 1] was an American theoretical physicist and professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley . As the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory , Oppenheimer is among those who are called the "father of the atomic bomb" for their role in the Manhattan Project , the World War II project that developed the first nuclear weapons used in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|47 min
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|10 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC