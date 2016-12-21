When will we slay demons of demonetis...

When will we slay demons of demonetisation?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Telegraph

Mamata Banerjee thinks the loss from the demonetisation can never be "rectified" Arun Jaitley believes the adverse effects of the demonetisation will last only "one or two quarters" The political class is divided on the subject, with the Bengal chief minister and the Union finance minister standing on opposite sides. "It's a lost case," the Bengal chief minister had said on the penultimate day of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler 10 hr please help 1
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Dec 27 Engineer 356
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15) Dec 25 Tommy T 8
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Dec 25 annonymous 74
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,649 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC