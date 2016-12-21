When will we slay demons of demonetisation?

Mamata Banerjee thinks the loss from the demonetisation can never be "rectified" Arun Jaitley believes the adverse effects of the demonetisation will last only "one or two quarters" The political class is divided on the subject, with the Bengal chief minister and the Union finance minister standing on opposite sides. "It's a lost case," the Bengal chief minister had said on the penultimate day of 2016.

