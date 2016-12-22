Trianz to Support Smart Village Initi...

Trianz to Support Smart Village Initiative Launched by University of California, Berkeley in India

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives and support to social empowerment, Trianz is pleased to partner with the . The village is located in the East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 4 hr Animal Slavery 17
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr Voyeur 17,455
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Fri Logging rr 29
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Fri Tango1676 176
Sarah Palin to run F B I ? Dec 21 Fear ISIS 3
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC