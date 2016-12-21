Tokay grad appointed as judge

Gov. Jerry Brown announced that Barrera, 47, would fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Franklin Stephenson, who died in September 2015 of an apparent heart attack at the age of 54. Barrera said he learned of his appointment on Thursday following a 16-month selection process. “I was very humbled and honored to have been selected to serve the community,” Barrera said.

