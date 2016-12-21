Tokay grad appointed as judge
Gov. Jerry Brown announced that Barrera, 47, would fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Franklin Stephenson, who died in September 2015 of an apparent heart attack at the age of 54. Barrera said he learned of his appointment on Thursday following a 16-month selection process. “I was very humbled and honored to have been selected to serve the community,” Barrera said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|20 hr
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC