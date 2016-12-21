The Snapshots of a Globe-trotting Geographer Before Globalization
"Indian cemetery" in Kitwanga, British Columbia, Canada The Department of Geography at the University of California, Berkeley recently joined Flickr Commons , an ongoing catalogue of public photo archives, and they shared captivating images from a 20th-century globetrotting scientist. According to UC Berkeley , the Belgium-born Urbain J. Kinet avidly explored "with the eye of a researcher, studying the world through the lens of Geology, Volcanology, Biology, Phytogeography, Climatology, Glaciology, Ecology, Lichenology, etc."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Tue
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC