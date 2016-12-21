The Snapshots of a Globe-trotting Geographer Before Globalization

"Indian cemetery" in Kitwanga, British Columbia, Canada The Department of Geography at the University of California, Berkeley recently joined Flickr Commons , an ongoing catalogue of public photo archives, and they shared captivating images from a 20th-century globetrotting scientist. According to UC Berkeley , the Belgium-born Urbain J. Kinet avidly explored "with the eye of a researcher, studying the world through the lens of Geology, Volcanology, Biology, Phytogeography, Climatology, Glaciology, Ecology, Lichenology, etc."

