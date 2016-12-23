The Play's the Thing
Mirrors are important. For a city council to see what actually happens in its meetings, more than "instant replay" is needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Tue
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC