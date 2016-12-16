The New Axis of Evil (or Comedy): CAIR, JVP and the Huffington Post
At its annual banquet on Dec. 17, CAIR gave its new "Defender of Liberty" award to Jewish Voice for Peace . The Huffington Post ran the original story about this award, continuing its long tradition of running apologias for radical Islamist and Muslim Brotherhood front groups all over the United States as well as promoting virulent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC