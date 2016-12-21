The California Honeydrops Announce Early 2017 Dates & Release Singles
After a big 2016 that saw The California Honeydrops spend months on the road with Bonnie Raitt , play before 25K at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, return to Burning Man and sell out headlining shows across the country, the band will pick up where they left off early next year. Not only have The California Honeydrops confirmed a series of dates with more to be announced, they have unveiled three singles this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|4 hr
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC