The California Honeydrops Announce Ea...

The California Honeydrops Announce Early 2017 Dates & Release Singles

Monday Dec 19

After a big 2016 that saw The California Honeydrops spend months on the road with Bonnie Raitt , play before 25K at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, return to Burning Man and sell out headlining shows across the country, the band will pick up where they left off early next year. Not only have The California Honeydrops confirmed a series of dates with more to be announced, they have unveiled three singles this month.

Berkeley, CA

