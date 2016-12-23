Scam Alert: NYE concert 'I Love the 9...

Scam Alert: NYE concert 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' in Berkeley is a scam

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRON 4

A concert that's being promoted in Berkeley on New Year's Eve that supposedly will benefit the Alameda County Food Bank is a scam, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The District Attorney's Office said, "The 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' or 'New Years Eve 90s Music Fest' is currently being advertised online, but the event is not taking place."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 20 hr Animal Slavery 17
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Fri Logging rr 29
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Fri Tango1676 176
Sarah Palin to run F B I ? Dec 21 Fear ISIS 3
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Dec 19 Inquisitor 27
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC