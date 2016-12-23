Scam Alert: NYE concert 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' in Berkeley is a scam

A concert that's being promoted in Berkeley on New Year's Eve that supposedly will benefit the Alameda County Food Bank is a scam, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The District Attorney's Office said, "The 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' or 'New Years Eve 90s Music Fest' is currently being advertised online, but the event is not taking place."

