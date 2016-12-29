My Wishes for Obama's Parting Shots
President-elect Donald Trump is accusing President Obama of putting up " roadblocks " to a smooth transition. In reality, I think President Obama has been too cooperative with Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Tue
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC