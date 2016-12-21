Mozart for the new year

Mozart for the new year

Mozart's music is both a cause for celebration and a balm for the inexorable passage of time - which means it's the perfect musical accompaniment for the New Year's weekend. The San Francisco Chamber Orchestra , led by Music Director Benjamin Simon , has assembled a free all-Mozart program in memory of the orchestra's founder, Edgar Braun .

