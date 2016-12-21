Mayor hails rejection of suit against Philadelphia soda tax
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking a tax on sodas set to take effect in Philadelphia next month and intended to benefit educational and neighborhood initiatives. Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Glazer on Monday rejected the suit filed by the American Beverage Association and others, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
