Marius (Pierre Fresnay) and Fanny (Orane Demazis) in "Cesar" (1936), directed by Marcel Pagnol.
The restoration of Marcel Pagnol 's "Fanny" trilogy , which celebrates village life in southern France, pleases no one more than Berkeley chef and author Alice Waters , who will introduce each of the films this week at the Berkeley Art Museum 's Pacific Film Archive. "I first watched 'Marius,' 'Fanny' and 'Csar' in 1970, when the old movie film had degraded to the point that you could barely make out the words of the subtitles," Waters said, "but the message shone through anyway.
