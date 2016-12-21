Lil B Calls Out DJ Vlad & All Rappers Taking Part In VladTV Interviews
In a recent Twitter post, Berkeley, California rhymer Lil B didn't hold back in expressing his distaste for DJ Vlad and those who have taken part in interviews with the disc-jockey-turned-celebrity interviewer. He referred to DJ Vlad as "a rat and snitch" and suggested that those taking part in VladTV interviews are desperate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|20 hr
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Dec 19
|Inquisitor
|27
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC