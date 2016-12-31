Let's put the J back in JOY
A premature Happy New Year to everyone. Even though the holiday lights above our door say "Oy" instead of "Joy", it's really not as bad as it seems, trust me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|16 hr
|please help
|1
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC