Largest ornithological society in hemisphere signals new era

The American Ornithologists' Union - the society that maintains the authoritative record of birds found in North and Middle America, votes yea or nay on all species lumps and splits, and publishes the influential peer-reviewed journal The Auk: Ornithological Advances - has legally merged with the Cooper Ornithological Society. Editor Chuck Hagner is a longtime member of the AOU.

