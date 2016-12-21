Jindal Global University opens school of journalism

New Delhi, Dec 23 : The O.P. Jindal Global University has inaugurated India's first global media school that will foster inter-disciplinary learning to train and groom the next generation of media leaders, at the India International Centre here. [NK Education] "The vision of the school is to provide training as well as the knowledge and education through a critical pedagogy which includes inter-disciplinarity at the core of it," Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor at JGU, said on the occasion.

