U.S. life expectancy has dropped for the first time since 1993, and chronic conditions linked to weight don't help As Michelle Obama reflects on her time in the White House, there's one particularly bright spot in her legacy: recognizing the obesity crisis hitting America's children. And while correlation doesn't imply causation, we've seen Unfortunately her initiative was focused on K-12 students instead of the broader American public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.