Hospitals penalized for patient safety
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley is one of six Alameda County hospitals that will penalized after being cited by the federal government for high rates of patient injuries. Almost half of Alameda County hospitals will be penalized after being cited by the federal government for high rates of patient injuries, which for the first time includes the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs.
