Homeless group, evicted from South Berkeley, head north to Gourmet Ghetto
Some homeless people evicted by police from an Adeline Street median have pitched camp anew, this time on the edge of the Gourmet Ghetto. The campers, many of them affiliated with the group First They Came for the Homeless , started moving to the median strip of Shattuck Place near the Safeway store in North Berkeley on Christmas Eve.
