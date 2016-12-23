Fourth Street development to add Made...

Fourth Street development to add Madewell, Marine Layer, Stella Carakasi, Lemonade

The Fourth Street retail development next to Spenger's Fish Grotto has signed up several upscale merchants for its 22,500-square-foot expansion, set to open in the spring, developer Jamestown L.P. has announced. The new tenants include Madewell, a maker of women's clothing; Marine Layer, a San Francisco-based retailer of premium casual apparel; Stella Carakasi, a Berkeley-based designer catering to "women of all silhouettes;" and Lemonade, described in a Jamestown news release as "a health-minded Californian fast casual restaurant."

