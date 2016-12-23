Fourth Street development to add Madewell, Marine Layer, Stella Carakasi, Lemonade

The Fourth Street retail development next to Spenger's Fish Grotto has signed up several upscale merchants for its 22,500-square-foot expansion, set to open in the spring, developer Jamestown L.P. has announced. The new tenants include Madewell, a maker of women's clothing; Marine Layer, a San Francisco-based retailer of premium casual apparel; Stella Carakasi, a Berkeley-based designer catering to "women of all silhouettes;" and Lemonade, described in a Jamestown news release as "a health-minded Californian fast casual restaurant."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.