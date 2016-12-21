Former Couple Throws a Party For Friends and Family to Mark Their Divorce
A former married couple from Berkeley, California threw a divorce party for their friends and family to celebrate the new chapter in their lives that was beginning with their separation. Jeff Becerra and Michelle Mahoney had been married for 24 years, but are now officially divorced and threw a party Saturday to mark the occasion.
