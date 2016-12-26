Experts Hope Trump Makes Cybersecurit...

Experts Hope Trump Makes Cybersecurity An Early Priority

Read more: National Public Radio

Cybersecurity presents an early challenge for the incoming president, Donald Trump. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption President Obama has promised to take action in response to findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked computers at the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic political groups.

