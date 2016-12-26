Experts Hope Trump Makes Cybersecurity An Early Priority
Cybersecurity presents an early challenge for the incoming president, Donald Trump. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption President Obama has promised to take action in response to findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia hacked computers at the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic political groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|tell it like it is
|8
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|4 hr
|Engineer
|356
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sun
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC