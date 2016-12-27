Berkeley to Charge $10K - Security Fe...

Berkeley to Charge $10K - Security Fee' for College Republicans to Host MILO

9 hrs ago

University of California, Berkeley is demanding up to a staggering $10,000 in security fees from the Berkeley College Republicans in order to host MILO in February, according to a report from the school's student newspaper. The Daily Californian reports that MILO's scheduled visit, which forms part of his Dangerous Faggot Tour, "has generated controversy across the campus community given his straightforwardness and extreme conservative views," and the university's has determined that the cost of policing the event will be roughly $10,000.

