Berkeley home once owned by Admiral Nimitz for sale at $1,995,000
A historic home, formerly owned by Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, is hitting the Berkeley market. The home at 728 Santa Barbara Rd. , offers five beds, four baths and over 3,300 square feet on a 9,295 square foot lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,757
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC