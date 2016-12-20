Berkeley: EBMUD revamping 1891 reservoir to meet 21st century needs
Reconstruction of Summit Reservoir is progressing on schedule, with the scene at the corner of Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Spruce Street a world away from the old covered facility that occupied that site since 1891. Times change, as do water needs, and at present 90 percent of the area's water comes from Pardee Reservoir, 90 miles away.
