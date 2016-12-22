Berkeley ammonia incident prompts Haz...

Berkeley ammonia incident prompts HazMat response

The Berkeley Fire Department is on-scene at Bayer Lab at Parker and Seventh streets, responding to an ammonia incident, firefighters said on Twitter. The release is confined within the building, and there is no release to the outside, firefighters said.

