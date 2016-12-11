American Indian Airwaves Rundown 12/29/2016

December 29th of 2016 marks the 128th year anniversary of the Wound Knee Massacre of 1890 and the Occupation of Wounded Knee occurred from 02/27/1973 to 05/08/1973. The Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 is the result of the United States 7th Calvary stopped Miniconjou and Lakota Ghost Dancers and community members from returning home to Pine Ridge in what is now known as South Dakota.

