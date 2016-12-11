American Indian Airwaves Rundown 12/29/2016
December 29th of 2016 marks the 128th year anniversary of the Wound Knee Massacre of 1890 and the Occupation of Wounded Knee occurred from 02/27/1973 to 05/08/1973. The Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 is the result of the United States 7th Calvary stopped Miniconjou and Lakota Ghost Dancers and community members from returning home to Pine Ridge in what is now known as South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFK 90.7 FM.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Solarman
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Tue
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC