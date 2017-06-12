Heansslers celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

The sun shined in Sunshine Sunday, June 4, on David and Betty Heanssler as they were joined by family and friends in an outdoor gathering to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The gathering at their Sunshine home came exactly 50 years from June 4, 1967 when they were married in the Phelps Stokes Chapel at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.