Heansslers celebrate 50th wedding ann...

Heansslers celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Island Ad-Vantages

The sun shined in Sunshine Sunday, June 4, on David and Betty Heanssler as they were joined by family and friends in an outdoor gathering to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The gathering at their Sunshine home came exactly 50 years from June 4, 1967 when they were married in the Phelps Stokes Chapel at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CCR 164,274
Brian lawson 3 hr Yep 7
Thiefs 12 hr Pissed off 6
alyssa guinn (Feb '12) 12 hr what 10
Who was the best athlete ever at Berea Community? (Nov '08) Mon Coach Cal 138
larrisa thomas gadd tipton Jun 10 On the hunt 4
Boyfriend pocket dialed me while talking to his... Jun 10 Walk Away 4
See all Berea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berea Forum Now

Berea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Berea, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC