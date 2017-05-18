Man seriously injured following car vs. semi-truck crash in Marshall Co., KY

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 5:43 p.m., KSP officers received a report of an injury crash on Highway 62 near the exit ramps of Interstate 24. Patrick H. Lowe, 56, of Berea, Ky., was in a semi-truck traveling east on Highway 62, attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp for Interstate 24. Preliminary investigation has shown Lowe failed to yield right of way to Dossett while making his left turn. The operators of both vehicles are believed to have been wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

