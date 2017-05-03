Lake to wed Crawford

Lake to wed Crawford

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: News Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Lake of Somerset, Ky., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Sue, to Philip Churchill Crawford, son of Lieutenant Colonel and Mrs. Darrell E. Crawford of Auburn, Ky. Hannah is the granddaughter of Mr. L.M. Lake and the late Mrs. Edna Lake of Berea, Ky., and Mrs. Glenda Coffey and the late Mr. Danny K. Coffey of Jamestown, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min usa 163,217
See 4 hr Wrong 2
Austin Lewis from MSHS (Oct '12) 8 hr Wondering 8
Anyone got any bud Tue Bubbba Hotep 19
becky adams (Oct '09) Tue Gbfssfim 7
Berea High School (Oct '10) Tue Justtheavgjoe 70
Her wife in basic training HA Tue Bigtown 8
See all Berea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berea Forum Now

Berea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Berea, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC