Interstate 75 closure in Rockcastle Co. set for 22-24 May 2017

Click on headline for complete story By Amber Hale, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 8, Somerset, KY SOMERSET, KY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County will be closed for two nights beginning May 22 to allow for demolition of the KY 3275 bridge. I-75 south will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 22 and will reopen by 5amCT/6amET on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.