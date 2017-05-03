East Kentucky Leadership award-winner...

East Kentucky Leadership award-winners honored

The 30th Anniversary of the East Kentucky Leadership Conference, hosted by Eastern Kentucky University and the City of Richmond showcased the region's leaders by honoring individuals, groups and organizations, recognizing them for their contributions toward advancing Eastern Kentucky. Awardee categories include: culture and arts, media and technology, organization, public individual, private individual and youth leadership.

