Pandora's Brew: The New Ayahuasca Part 6

Thursday Apr 6

In addition to the widespread appropriation of Native North American culture that characterizes neo-shamanic discourse, the current spate of ayahuasca churches in the U.S. adds insult to injury by claiming that their practices are legal because they are official branches of the Native American Church, specifically the Oklevueha Native American Church , led by James Mooney. At least four churches and one retreat center have been established under the ONAC aegis focusing specifically on ayahuasca .

