ACLU Challenges Possible Closure of Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky The ACLU announced on Wednesday that it has challenged the imminent closure of Kentucky's last abortion clinic. "The state's bureaucratic sleight of hand is fooling no one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|Strel
|161,441
|New bypass? (May '13)
|11 hr
|Dean
|21
|vicky / victoria / mullins / maupin
|11 hr
|sure
|1
|Man dead Who? woman shot ...march 29th
|12 hr
|Kobe
|6
|Lunazorro Art Gallery
|19 hr
|Creative Entrepre...
|3
|Roy Miller (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|17
|Cold Case of Monroe Brock (May '09)
|Tue
|Jack
|31
Find what you want!
Search Berea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC