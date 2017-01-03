Several arrests made in Knox -
Five people were arrested Tuesday as the result of a deputy's stop at a Knox County residence. Two of the arrested are from Bell County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|another viewer
|157,580
|Auto Repair
|3 hr
|Joe
|3
|Shannon Johnson School
|4 hr
|Lucy
|1
|BH dinner bell
|8 hr
|Bonnie haorl
|5
|mathew cox
|Mon
|blinker
|13
|Hitachi hours
|Mon
|Ted
|3
|Sabrina hensley
|Mon
|Bruce Spingateen
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berea Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC