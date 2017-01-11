Lexington Police Investigating Hotel ...

Lexington Police Investigating Hotel Robbery

Police say that around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, there was a report of an armed robbery at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Elkhorn Road. The clerk told officers that a woman in a pink hooded sweatshirt entered the business through the front door and implied she had a weapon.

