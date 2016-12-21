Youth listening session planned -

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Bell County UNITE, Crater of Hope and Berea College have teamed up to gather information about youth in the area. A listening session has been planned for Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. for anyone ages 14 to 24 who are disconnected from school or work.

