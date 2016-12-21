A a notablea holiday

December brings colder temperatures, but all is cheerful and warm for shoppers and visitors at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea where a variety of musical performances and artisan demonstrations will enhance the shopping experience. On Dec. 3, Paul Buhrmester, of Bowling Green, will demonstrate his unique painted and decorated gourd ornaments from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

