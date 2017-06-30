Stop Sam Artists and Drug Take Back; ...

Stop Sam Artists and Drug Take Back; Attorney General Holds Mobile Office

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office will host a mobile office Thursday location for Benton County to assist in educating residents of possible scam and identity theft protections. The mobile office will be located at the Benton County Senior Wellness and Activity Center in Bentonville from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Attorney General Mobile Offices and community educators will hold a senior scams and identity theft prevention presentation to senior citizens.

