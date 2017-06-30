Arkansas 72 lanes now closed nightly
Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closings on Arkansas 72 beginning today and lasting, with some exceptions, through July 28, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The work on the Arkansas 72 overpass will require eastbound and westbound lanes to be closed between McClain Road and McCollum Drive.
